BreakingNews
Georgia Republican senators approve bills targeting illegal immigration
Nation & World News

Need to 'borrow' miles from your kid to get that free flight? A big airline will let you do that

What if you don't have enough airline miles for that free flight, but a family member does
26 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Don't have enough airline miles for that free flight? United Airlines is now letting people pool and share their frequent-flyer points with family and friends, a feature currently offered by some smaller carriers.

United said Thursday that a “pool leader” can pick up to four other people to set up a joint account in its MileagePlus program.

The group leader must be over 18, but there is no minimum age for others, so parents can sign up kids. Everyone in the pool must have their own United frequent-flyer account.

JetBlue Airways, Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines already offer pooling, with the rules varying a bit from one to another.

Frequent-flyer programs remain popular despite complaints that the value of miles and points decline over time because airlines raise the requirements for redeeming them for flights or other items.

The programs are valuable to the airlines by increasing customer loyalty and giving consumers a reason to get an airline-branded credit card. United’s credit cards are issued by Chase.

United points are in the middle of the pack for value among programs at U.S. and international airlines, according to a recent analysis by the consumer site NerdWallet.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Georgia Senate leaders pass budget for upcoming year with raises for 300,000

Credit: AJC

BREAKING
2 teen inmates back in custody after hours-long manhunt
9m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia Republican senators approve bills targeting illegal immigration
33m ago

Credit: TNS

Stowaway on Delta flight gets caught before plane takes off, police say

Credit: TNS

Stowaway on Delta flight gets caught before plane takes off, police say

Credit: File photo

Motorcyclist tries to escape troopers with swim in Lake Lanier, GSP says
The Latest

Credit: AP

US Jews upset with Trump's latest rhetoric say he doesn't get to tell them how to be...
3m ago
Drug overdoses reach another record with almost 108,000 Americans in 2022, CDC says
3m ago
Appeals court orders judge to probe claims of juror bias in Boston Marathon bomber's case
4m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Rising price of asthma medicine makes Atlanta pollen season tough for many
From the archives: The first Freaknik was a picnic, with music
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta