Ned Johnson, who made Fidelity a fund titan, dies at 91

When Johnson took over, the way Americans saved and planned for retirement was about to change fundamentally. Companies began to move away from pension plans. The Individual Retirement Account, better known as the IRA, was created in 1974. The 401(k) account, an employer-sponsored retirement plan that invested in stocks and bonds but was ultimately run by the individual employee, was created by Congress in 1978.

Fidelity benefited from a massive broadening and interest in investing that started in the 1980s. The stock market was no longer something just for the rich; it was now a vehicle that nearly every retirement account in the U.S. had a stake in. Under Johnson, Fidelity started selling mutual funds directly to the public. The company also started offering discount brokerage services that made stock investing significantly cheaper.

These efforts paid off. When Johnson took over Fidelity in 1977, the company had $3.9 billion in assets under management. When he retired as chairman in 2014, Fidelity had $5.7 trillion in assets under management. Fidelity’s growth made Johnson and his family billionaires.

The Boston-based company, which is still privately held, is now run by Johnson’s daughter, Abigail Johnson.

Johnson is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Lillie” Johnson, and three children: Abigail, Elizabeth Johnson and Edward Johnson IV.