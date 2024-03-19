Ned Blackhawk’s 'The Rediscovery of America' is among books honored by the Lukas prize project

NEW YORK (AP) — An exploration of racism on social media and a history of Native Americans are among the winners of J. Anthony Lukas Prize Project Awards, which celebrate literary excellence, social relevance and original reporting.

Ned Blackhawk's “The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History,” which won a National Book Award last fall, received the $10,000 Mark Lynton History Prize. Dashka Slater's “Accountable: The True Story of a Racist Social Media Account and the Teenagers Whose Lives It Changed" won the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize, also a $10,000 honor. “Accountable” is the first book for young audiences to receive the Lukas book prize.

Two books received Lukas Work-in-Progress awards, each worth $25,000: Lorraine Boissoneault's “Body Weather: Notes on Illness in the Anthropocene” and Alice Driver's “The Life and Death of the American Worker: The Immigrants Taking on America’s Largest Meatpacking Company.”