Ned Blackhawk’s 'The Rediscovery of America' is among books honored by the Lukas prize project

An exploration of racism on social media and a history of Native Americans are among the winners of J
FILE - Ned Blackhawk appears at the 74th National Book Awards ceremony on Nov. 15, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Ned Blackhawk appears at the 74th National Book Awards ceremony on Nov. 15, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
40 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — An exploration of racism on social media and a history of Native Americans are among the winners of J. Anthony Lukas Prize Project Awards, which celebrate literary excellence, social relevance and original reporting.

Ned Blackhawk's “The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History,” which won a National Book Award last fall, received the $10,000 Mark Lynton History Prize. Dashka Slater's “Accountable: The True Story of a Racist Social Media Account and the Teenagers Whose Lives It Changed" won the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize, also a $10,000 honor. “Accountable” is the first book for young audiences to receive the Lukas book prize.

Two books received Lukas Work-in-Progress awards, each worth $25,000: Lorraine Boissoneault's “Body Weather: Notes on Illness in the Anthropocene” and Alice Driver's “The Life and Death of the American Worker: The Immigrants Taking on America’s Largest Meatpacking Company.”

The awards, established in 1998 and named for the late Pulitzer Prize-winning author and investigative journalist, are presented by the Columbia Journalism School and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University. Previous winners include Robert Caro, Jill Lepore and Isabel Wilkerson.

