Ned Blackhawk’s 'The Rediscovery of America' is a nominee for $10,000 history prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Ned Blackhawk's “The Rediscovery of America,” winner last fall of a National Book Award, is a finalist for a history honor presented by the J. Anthony Lukas Prize Project.

Blackhawk's account of Native Americans over the past five centuries is among five nominees for the Mark Lynton History Prize, a $10,000 award given for work which “combines intellectual distinction with felicity of expression.” The other books cited were Gary J. Bass' “Judgment at Tokyo: World War II on Trial and the Making of Modern Asia"; Jonathan Eig's biography of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., “King: A Life”; Dylan C. Penningroth's “Before the Movement: The Hidden History of Black Civil Rights” and Yepoka Yeebo's “Anansi’s Gold: The Man Who Looted the West, Outfoxed Washington, and Swindled the World.”

Finalists for the Lukas Book Prize, also worth $10,000, are Kerry Howley's “Bottoms Up and the Devil Laughs: A Journey Through the Deep State”; Cara McGoogan's “Blood Farm: The Explosive Big Pharma Scandal that Altered the AIDS Crisis”; Cameron McWhirter's and Zusha Elinson's “American Gun: The True Story of the AR-15”; Joe Sexton's “The Lost Sons of Omaha: Two Young Men in an American Tragedy” and Dashka Slater's “Accountable: The True Story of a Racist Social Media Account and the Teenagers Whose Lives It Changed.”