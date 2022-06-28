Nebraska GOP state Sen. Flood wins ex-congressman’s seat

“I recognize that I have work to do,” Flood said.

In a statement, Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said the narrower-than-expected margin shows the need for more national party support in rural areas that are often viewed as unwinnable.

“Sen. Pansing Brooks connected with voters and started to change the political landscape of Nebraska,” Kleeb said.

Both candidates were nominated by their parties’ leaders in April to run in the special election. The next month, Nebraska primary voters picked them to run in the general election.

In court Tuesday, Fortenberry sat quietly as U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld ordered him to serve probation, pay a $25,000 fine and perform community service. Blumenfeld rejected prosecutors’ request for a six-month prison sentence, saying the ex-congressman's behavior in the case was out of character.

Fortenberry later said he planned to appeal, arguing that prosecutors never should have brought the case and accusing them of taking advantage of his trust.

“This has been very traumatic and we’ve got a way to go,” he said outside the courthouse. “But I am grateful that ... the judge recognized that the pattern of what I wanted to do with my life was simply to serve in public office and to try to help people.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mack Jenkins said prosecutors disagreed with the decision not to impose prison time, but noted the judge’s comments endorsing the jury’s decision.

Fortenberry resigned in March shortly after a California jury found him guilty in the corruption case. He has maintained his innocence and said he plans to appeal. Before he was indicted in October, Fortenberry was expected to sail to an easy win.

Prosecutors alleged Fortenberry lied to federal agents multiple times about $30,000 in illegal campaign contributions he received from a foreign national at a 2016 fundraiser in Los Angeles. Federal law bars donations from foreign nationals.

At trial, prosecutors played phone recordings between Fortenberry and a donor-turned-informant, who warned the congressman that the donations had likely been funneled to him from Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian billionaire of Lebanese descent. Fortenberry’s attorneys argued that he didn’t hear the warning due to bad cellphone reception.

Fortenberry maintained his innocence, going so far as to release a preemptive denial of the charges before they were announced in a video that he filmed inside a 1963 Ford F-150 pickup, with his wife and dog at his side. He also continued to campaign, decrying his prosecution as politically motivated and airing attack ads against Flood.

But as more details of the case became public, Fortenberry quickly lost support among top Nebraska Republicans. Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman dealt him a major blow when they endorsed Flood.

Flood stayed mostly positive, airing several lighthearted ads, including one where he described himself as a conservative “nerd” who would get things done in Washington.

Follow Grant Schulte on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GrantSchulte

Melley reported from Los Angeles.

Combined Shape Caption Mike Flood delivers a victory speech alongside wife Mandi and son Brenden at an election night party on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Midtown Event Center in Norfolk, Neb. Nebraska state Sen. Mike Flood won a special election Tuesday to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a fellow Republican who was sentenced to two years of probation earlier in the day for a conviction on charges that he lied to federal agents.(Gwyneth Roberts/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Credit: GWYNETH ROBERTS Credit: GWYNETH ROBERTS Combined Shape Caption Mike Flood delivers a victory speech alongside wife Mandi and son Brenden at an election night party on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Midtown Event Center in Norfolk, Neb. Nebraska state Sen. Mike Flood won a special election Tuesday to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a fellow Republican who was sentenced to two years of probation earlier in the day for a conviction on charges that he lied to federal agents.(Gwyneth Roberts/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Credit: GWYNETH ROBERTS Credit: GWYNETH ROBERTS

Combined Shape Caption Nebraska Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks speaks to her supporters, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (Justin Wan/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Credit: Justin Wan Credit: Justin Wan Combined Shape Caption Nebraska Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks speaks to her supporters, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (Justin Wan/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Credit: Justin Wan Credit: Justin Wan

Combined Shape Caption Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, middle, and his wife, Celeste, left, talk to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Los Angeles Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/ Brian Melley) Credit: Brian Melley Credit: Brian Melley Combined Shape Caption Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, middle, and his wife, Celeste, left, talk to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Los Angeles Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/ Brian Melley) Credit: Brian Melley Credit: Brian Melley

