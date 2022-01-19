Nearly home: Teen pilot lands in Germany on global flight

Rutherford's flight saw her steer clear of wildfires in California, deal with biting cold over Russia and narrowly avoid North Korean airspace. She said she's “really excited” to get home.

“Now to think that I'm home tomorrow, I don't think I've processed it — it still feels strange, I still feel like I should be months away,” she said. “I'm happy that I've done it, but it's been really difficult."

“There's been amazing moments, but then there's been moments when I have feared for my life and I would not want to do that again,” Rutherford added.

“Once I'm home, I think I'm going to sleep for about a week” and then talk about her experiences, she said. She hopes to go to university to study engineering in September, in the U.K. or the U.S.

The men’s record for the youngest solo round the world flight is held by Travis Ludlow of Britain, who set that benchmark last year at 18.

Caption Belgium-British teenage pilot Zara Rutherford smiles after she landed with her Shark ultralight plane at the Egelsbach airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Jan.19, 2022. At the age of 19, she is set to land her single-seater Shark sport aircraft in Kortrijk, Belgium, on Monday, more than 150 days after setting out to become the youngest woman to circumnavigate the world solo. American aviator Shaesta Waiz was 30 when she set the previous benchmark.(AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst