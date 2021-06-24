ajc logo
Nearly all COVID deaths in U.S. are now among unvaccinated

Employers Can Require Vaccines , for Returning Office Workers.According to the CDC, 50% of American adults are now vaccinated against COVID-19.But many people are still hesitant to get the shot, .leaving many employers trying to figure out the best way to ensure workers' health and safety.A recent guidance issued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says employers can legally require employees to be vaccinated.However, workers can claim medical or religious exemptions and still keep their jobs.Many employers such as Target, Kroger, Petco and more are relying on incentives instead of mandates in an attempt to avoid any potential lawsuits.Many employers such as Target, Kroger, Petco and more are relying on incentives instead of mandates in an attempt to avoid any potential lawsuits.Many employers such as Target, Kroger, Petco and more are relying on incentives instead of mandates in an attempt to avoid any potential lawsuits.States such as Ohio and California have also rolled out incentive programs with cash prizes.States such as Ohio and California have also rolled out incentive programs with cash prizes.According to NPR, at least 85 bills have been introduced by state lawmakers to limit an employer's ability to force workers to get vaccinated or terminate them if they refuse.In April, Montana passed such a bill and Gov. Greg Gianforte issued an executive order banning "vaccine passports.".[Receiving a shot] is entirely voluntary and will not be mandated by the State of Montana. We are committed to protecting individual liberty and personal privacy, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, via statement

National & World News
By AJC wire reports
19 minutes ago

Nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now are in people who weren’t vaccinated, a staggering demonstration of how effective the shots have been and an indication that deaths per day — now down to under 300 — could be practically zero if everyone eligible got the vaccine.

An Associated Press analysis of available government data from May shows that “breakthrough” infections in fully vaccinated people accounted for fewer than 1,200 of more than 853,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations. That’s about 0.1%.

And only about 150 of the more than 18,000 COVID-19 deaths in May were in fully vaccinated people. That translates to about 0.8%, or five deaths per day on average.

Second discovery of Indigenous people’s remains dwarfs the first

The remains of 761 people, mainly Indigenous children, were discovered at the site of a former school in the province of Saskatchewan, a Canadian Indigenous group said Thursday, jolting a nation grappling with generations of widespread and systemic abuse of Indigenous people.

The discovery, the largest one to date, came weeks after the remains of 215 children were found in unmarked graves on the grounds of another former boarding school in British Columbia.

Both schools were part of a system that took Indigenous children in the country from their families over a period of about 113 years, sometimes by force, and housed them in boarding schools, where they were prohibited from speaking their languages.

Canada had about 150 residential schools and an estimated 150,000 Indigenous children passed through the schools between their opening, around 1883, and their closing in 1996.

Former Filipino President Benigno S. Aquino III dead at 61

Former President Benigno S. Aquino III of the Philippines, scion of the country’s most prominent pro-democracy political family, died in Manila on Thursday. He was 61.

One of his sisters, Pinky Aquino-Abellada, confirmed his death. The cause, she said, was “renal disease secondary to diabetes.”

During his presidency, from 2010 to 2016, Aquino stood up to China, oversaw economic growth and passed an important reproductive rights bill, but he later faced scandals that marred his legacy.

Aquino was, in effect, Philippine political royalty, the son of two political icons, in a country where family ties are paramount. He was swept into office after the death in 2009 of his mother, former President Corazon C. Aquino.

She in turn had risen to prominence as the widow of Benigno S. Aquino Jr., a prominent politician who was assassinated in 1983.

Ethiopia’s military confirms it conducted airstrike; at least 64 dead

Ethiopia’s military on Thursday said it was responsible for a deadly airstrike on a busy marketplace in the country’s Tigray region. Health workers said the attack killed at least 64 people, including children, but the military insisted only combatants were targeted.

A doctor who managed to reach the market in Togoga village after Ethiopian soldiers blocked medical teams from responding to Tuesday’s attack described a “horrible” scene of badly wounded people lying on the ground, crying in pain with no medical care.

A military spokesman, Col. Getnet Adane, told journalists that fighters supporting the Tigray region’s former leaders had assembled to celebrate Martyrs’ Day when the airstrike occurred.

