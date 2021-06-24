Nearly all COVID deaths in U.S. are now among unvaccinated

Explore Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships

Both schools were part of a system that took Indigenous children in the country from their families over a period of about 113 years, sometimes by force, and housed them in boarding schools, where they were prohibited from speaking their languages.

Canada had about 150 residential schools and an estimated 150,000 Indigenous children passed through the schools between their opening, around 1883, and their closing in 1996.

Former Filipino President Benigno S. Aquino III dead at 61

Former President Benigno S. Aquino III of the Philippines, scion of the country’s most prominent pro-democracy political family, died in Manila on Thursday. He was 61.

One of his sisters, Pinky Aquino-Abellada, confirmed his death. The cause, she said, was “renal disease secondary to diabetes.”

During his presidency, from 2010 to 2016, Aquino stood up to China, oversaw economic growth and passed an important reproductive rights bill, but he later faced scandals that marred his legacy.

Aquino was, in effect, Philippine political royalty, the son of two political icons, in a country where family ties are paramount. He was swept into office after the death in 2009 of his mother, former President Corazon C. Aquino.

She in turn had risen to prominence as the widow of Benigno S. Aquino Jr., a prominent politician who was assassinated in 1983.

Ethiopia’s military confirms it conducted airstrike; at least 64 dead

Ethiopia’s military on Thursday said it was responsible for a deadly airstrike on a busy marketplace in the country’s Tigray region. Health workers said the attack killed at least 64 people, including children, but the military insisted only combatants were targeted.

A doctor who managed to reach the market in Togoga village after Ethiopian soldiers blocked medical teams from responding to Tuesday’s attack described a “horrible” scene of badly wounded people lying on the ground, crying in pain with no medical care.

A military spokesman, Col. Getnet Adane, told journalists that fighters supporting the Tigray region’s former leaders had assembled to celebrate Martyrs’ Day when the airstrike occurred.