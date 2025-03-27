Nation & World News
Nearly 200 dogs seized from ex-NFL star in dogfighting case

The U.S. Department of Justice says former NFL player Leshon Johnson has been indicted for allegedly operating a dogfighting venture in which authorities seized 190 dogs
55 minutes ago

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — Former NFL player Leshon Johnson has been indicted for allegedly operating a large dogfighting venture that resulted in authorities seizing 190 dogs — considered the most ever taken from one person in a federal dogfighting investigation, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Johnson, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, has been charged with possessing the pit bull-type dogs for use in an animal fighting venture and for selling, transporting, and delivering a dog for use in an animal fighting venture, the department said Tuesday.

The dogs were taken from Johnson in October 2024. He allegedly ran the dogfighting operation “Mal Kant Kennels” in Broken Arrow and Haskell, Oklahoma, according to court documents.

“Animal abuse is cruel, depraved, and deserves severe punishment,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement. “The Department of Justice will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law and will remain committed to protecting innocent animals from those who would do them harm.”

Johnson previously pleaded guilty to state animal fighting charges in 2004 in Oklahoma. He was given a five-year deferred sentence, according to court documents.

Johnson's lawyer, Courtney R. Jordan, did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Johnson allegedly bred dogs that had won as many as five fights and then sold “stud rights” and their offspring to other dogfighters. The trafficking took place across the U.S. and helped to grow the dogfighting industry, while resulting in Johnson profiting financially, according to the Justice Department.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison on each count and a $250,000 fine.

“The FBI will not tolerate criminals that harm innocent animals for their twisted form of entertainment,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement. “The FBI views animal cruelty investigations as a precursor to larger, organized crime efforts, similar to trafficking and homicides. This is yet another push in the FBI’s crackdown of violent offenders harming our most innocent.”

Johnson was a running back who played for the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants from 1994-1999.

