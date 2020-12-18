Northeast digs out after ‘unbelievable’ snowfall in early winter storm

In New Rochelle in Westchester County, where a foot of snow was recorded, the roof of a Mavis Discount Tire store partially caved in but no injuries were reported, according to CBSN New York.

In Broome County, where the regional center of Binghamton got a record 42 inches of snow, County Executive Jason Garnar said snow fell at a rate of 4 to 5 inches per hour.

John Gilfillan, 7, of Binghamton, New York, makes the best of a heavy snowfall in front of his home. Binghamton Airport reported 39.1 inches of snow and another spot in Binghamton reported 41 inches, according to the National Weather Service. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Credit: Craig Ruttle Credit: Craig Ruttle

“This is the fastest rate of snowfall I've ever encountered,” he said.

In Ithaca, it took Fred Cullin, 23, more than an hour and a half to dig out of his steep, lakeside driveway that was packed with nearly 3 feet of snow piled up by plows.

“It was pretty crazy,” Cullin said. “Shoveling uphill, on ice, was definitely interesting.”

A couple uses snowshoes to walk down Benefit Street during a snowstorm Thursday in Providence, Rhode Island. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Much of Pennsylvania saw accumulations in the double digits.

Boston had more than 9 inches of snow early Thursday morning, breaking the previous record for the date of 6.4 inches in 2013. In Boston’s Seaport neighborhood, the streets were mostly empty except for an army of workers blowing sidewalks clear in front of luxury apartment buildings, stores and office towers.

“It's been a while since we have had this,” said Mark Pusung, a 33-year-old Seaport resident walking his Shar-Pei dog Muffin. “I wanted my dog to experience it because he could run around.”

A tufted titmouse grabs a seed from a snow-covered bird feeder during a snowstorm Thursday in North Andover, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola

Xicheng Cai, 28, a consultant who lives and works in Seaport, was decked out in what he called his full polar gear including boots, windproof pants and ski goggles.

“Wonderful,” he said of the snow. “This is what Christmas should look like.”

A few blocks away, Sara Boxell, 33, who lives in South Boston, was in the middle of her 4-mile run.

Rick Hall snow-blows his way out of his High Street, North Attleboro, Massachusetts, driveway Thursday. The area received its first significant snowstorm that began falling the night before. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP) Credit: Mark Stockwell Credit: Mark Stockwell

“I love it,” she said. “Luckily, I’m working from home so I don’t have to drive anywhere."

Massachusetts’ transportation chief said it could take longer than usual to clear snow-clogged highways and streets because the coronavirus pandemic has knocked one in 10 plow drivers out of action.

Parts of northern New England saw as much as 7 inches of snow per hour, said Margaret Curtis, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. A rate of 1 inch per hour is typically enough to make it hard for snowplow trucks to keep up.

Tommy Commerford removes several inches of snow from his Jeep at his South Street, Plainville, Massachusetts, home Thursday. The area received its first significant snowstorm that began falling the night before. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP) Credit: Mark Stockwell Credit: Mark Stockwell

Snow totals topped 3 feet across a wide swath of New Hampshire, and Maine's southernmost county saw 1 to 2 feet.

Hazardous roads caused dozens of crashes in New Hampshire, Connecticut and eastern New York. New York State Police said a snowmobiler was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 787 in downtown Albany at 2:30 a.m.

In Maine, snowboarder Fletcher Moffett grabbed a few runs at the Sunday River ski resort before reporting to work as a bartender.

“Being outside is keeping me sane” during the pandemic, he said.

As the snow piles up, Gina Hanson of Brattleboro, Vermont, walks in the road on Brattleboro's Main Street during Winter Storm Gail on Thursday. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) Credit: Kristopher Radder Credit: Kristopher Radder

The overnight snowfall eclipsed the entire amount recorded for all of last winter in New York City, where 6.5 inches of snow covered Central Park — much less than the initial predictions of up to 12 inches. Snowplows were careful to avoid damaging outdoor dining spaces erected for the pandemic at Manhattan restaurants, where dining was to resume Thursday night.

In a lighthearted moment at a daily briefing by Mayor Bill de Blasio, the official in charge of snow removal, Edward Grayson, cautioned: “It’s not a night to wear your good shoes.”