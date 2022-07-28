ND abortion clinic says Minnesota move won't delay services

“We are scheduling patients as usual, which is usually one week out,” she said.

A GoFundMe page to raise money for the transition from Fargo to Moorhead had topped $975,000 as of Thursday. In addition to the donations, the volunteer leader of the North Dakota Women In Need, which helps patients pay for travel costs, said she's motivated by the numerous words of encouragement left by contributors, many of whom are from states also engaged in abortion struggles.

“We are getting messages like solidarity from Vancouver or sending you love from New Jersey,” said Destini Spaeth, the fund's director.

Separately Thursday, attorneys for 15 cities and counties, including New York, San Francisco, Chicago and others, wrote to the U.S. departments of Justice, Homeland Security and Transportation urging them to prohibit federal cooperation with state abortion bans, including any attempts to criminalize abortion or travel to receive abortion services.

In North Carolina, the Republican leaders of the state House and Senate asked a federal judge on Wednesday to vacate his 2019 ruling that blocked enforcement of the state's 20-week abortion ban in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe.

Meanwhile, as the North Dakota clinic prepares to reopen in Minnesota, McKenzie McCoy, executive director of North Dakota Right To Life, said her group has a “strong network connection across state lines” and will make its presence known in Moorhead as well as Billings, Montana, which is the closest abortion clinic for women in western North Dakota.

“That is another opportunity to grow what I call the tree of life in North Dakota,” McCoy said. “We can extend those branches and create stronger relationships with other states.”

The clinic’s prospects to prevail on the bigger constitutional question in the lawsuit are unclear, and the case almost certainly will go before the state Supreme Court, regardless of how the judge rules.

Steven Morrison, a University of North Dakota law professor, said the state’s high court historically has been supportive of abortion restrictions and that its political orientation has not changed.

“I don’t think the North Dakota Supreme Court has ever ruled in any way in favor of abortion or related rights,” he said. “I’d be shocked and amazed if the court found the North Dakota Constitution entails the right to abortion.”

Amy Jacobson, executive director of Prairie Action ND, which advocates for “progressive values, messages and actions,” said the injunction shows that North Dakota state officials must follow the law and “can’t just do what they want,” but it won’t change the final outcome.

“Abortion will be banned in North Dakota in the coming weeks and I think that is what’s the most upsetting really,” she said. “No judge, no politician should really be allowed to take away personal medical decisions and that is what’s happening in North Dakota.”

___

Associated Press writer James MacPherson in Bismarck, North Dakota, contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption A group gathers to protest a sweeping abortion ban bill making its way through the West Virginia Legislature at the state Capitol on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Charleston, W.Va. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham) Credit: Leah Willingham Credit: Leah Willingham Combined Shape Caption A group gathers to protest a sweeping abortion ban bill making its way through the West Virginia Legislature at the state Capitol on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Charleston, W.Va. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham) Credit: Leah Willingham Credit: Leah Willingham

Combined Shape Caption Anti-abortion supporters try to cover a sign of an abortion rights supporter during an anti-abortion rally as the Indiana Senate Rules Committee met a Republican proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state during a hearing at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy Combined Shape Caption Anti-abortion supporters try to cover a sign of an abortion rights supporter during an anti-abortion rally as the Indiana Senate Rules Committee met a Republican proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state during a hearing at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Combined Shape Caption FILE - An abortion protester stands outside the Red River Valley Women's Clinic in Fargo, N.D., on Feb. 20, 2013. North Dakota's only abortion clinic is preparing for what could be its final day of performing procedures, with a trigger ban due to take effect Thursday, July 28, 2022, that will likely force patients to travel hundreds of miles to receive care pending the clinic's relocation across the border to Minnesota. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack, File) Credit: Dave Kolpack Credit: Dave Kolpack Combined Shape Caption FILE - An abortion protester stands outside the Red River Valley Women's Clinic in Fargo, N.D., on Feb. 20, 2013. North Dakota's only abortion clinic is preparing for what could be its final day of performing procedures, with a trigger ban due to take effect Thursday, July 28, 2022, that will likely force patients to travel hundreds of miles to receive care pending the clinic's relocation across the border to Minnesota. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack, File) Credit: Dave Kolpack Credit: Dave Kolpack

Combined Shape Caption Judge Melissa Owens issues a temporary restraining order, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Ninth District Court in Jackson, Wyo., preventing the state's law banning most abortions from being implemented. ( (Bradly J. Boner/Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP, Pool) Credit: Bradly J. Boner Credit: Bradly J. Boner Combined Shape Caption Judge Melissa Owens issues a temporary restraining order, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Ninth District Court in Jackson, Wyo., preventing the state's law banning most abortions from being implemented. ( (Bradly J. Boner/Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP, Pool) Credit: Bradly J. Boner Credit: Bradly J. Boner

Combined Shape Caption John Robinson, an attorney with Robinson Welch Bramlet LLC, makes an oral argument on behalf of plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Wyoming's impending law banning most abortions in the state during a hearing, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Ninth District Court in Jackson, Wyo. (Bradly J. Boner/Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP, Pool) Credit: Bradly J. Boner Credit: Bradly J. Boner Combined Shape Caption John Robinson, an attorney with Robinson Welch Bramlet LLC, makes an oral argument on behalf of plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Wyoming's impending law banning most abortions in the state during a hearing, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Ninth District Court in Jackson, Wyo. (Bradly J. Boner/Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP, Pool) Credit: Bradly J. Boner Credit: Bradly J. Boner

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Pro-abortion rights signs are seen during the March for Life 2016, in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Jan. 22, 2016. A North Dakota judge on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, put on hold the state’s trigger law banning abortion while a lawsuit moves forward that argues it violates the state constitution. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon Combined Shape Caption FILE - Pro-abortion rights signs are seen during the March for Life 2016, in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Jan. 22, 2016. A North Dakota judge on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, put on hold the state’s trigger law banning abortion while a lawsuit moves forward that argues it violates the state constitution. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon