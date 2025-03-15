Breaking: Severe weather this weekend: Live updates
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

NCAA's Gavitt: Duke, ACC tell selection committee Flagg will be available for March Madness

Top-ranked Duke and the Atlantic Coast Conference have informed the NCAA Tournament selection committee that freshman Cooper Flagg will be available for March Madness
Duke forward Cooper Flagg watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. Flagg and was injured yesterday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke forward Cooper Flagg watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. Flagg and was injured yesterday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago

Top-ranked Duke and the Atlantic Coast Conference have informed the NCAA Tournament selection committee that freshman Cooper Flagg will be available for March Madness, NCAA senior vice president for basketball Dan Gavitt said Saturday.

Gavitt made the comments on CBS in the lead-up to Sunday's announcement of the field of 68 teams. Flagg sprained his left ankle during Duke's win against Georgia Tech on Thursday in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

The 6-foot-9 forward — named the ACC player and newcomer of the year by The Associated Press on Tuesday — missed Friday's semifinal win against rival North Carolina. Afterward, coach Jon Scheyer ruled Flagg out for Saturday night's title game against No. 13 Louisville.

Flagg sat on the bench in black warmups during the UNC game, standing at the back of huddles with injured teammate Maliq Brown (shoulder). Flagg walked with no major limp or protective boot during Friday's game.

Gavitt said Flagg's status isn't the only injury the committee is tracking through the weekend since player availability can play a factor in a team's seeding.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

More Stories

Keep Reading

Duke forward Cooper Flagg sits on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. Flagg was injured in the first half. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Injuries to freshman star Cooper Flagg, Maliq Brown hit at inopportune time for No. 1 Duke

Cooper Flagg and Maliq Brown miss No. 1 Duke's win against rival UNC in ACC semifinals

Duke's Flagg headlines ACC's list of individual award winners

The Latest

Tim Scott, right, gets a hug from friend Jorden Harris outside Scott's home he was inside when it was destroyed during a severe storm the evening before Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

At least 26 dead in massive US storm after Kansas reports 8 fatalities

7m ago

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

13m ago

Trump invokes 18th century law to speed deportations, judge stalls it hours later

18m ago

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?