Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Men's March Madness tips off with Purdue, Creighton advancing: How to watch the best games, players

The men's NCAA Tournament is underway
Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer against High Point during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer against High Point during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By The Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

NCAA Tournament play is underway.

Purdue and Creighton were among the first teams to advance into the second round of March Madness. Louisville was one and done.

Tens of thousands filled out brackets in hopes of winning the office poll or at least a bit of respect. Who will win it all? Auburn, Duke, Florida and Houston are the top seeds.

Games to watch

Connecticut vs. Oklahoma, Friday. UConn has a chance to be the first program to win three straight NCAA titles since Hall of Fame coach John Wooden led UCLA to a seventh straight title in 1973. UConn is seeded No. 8 in the West Regional and will need to slow down Sooners freshman guard Jeremiah Fears.

Duke vs. Mount. St. Mary's, Friday. Freshman star Cooper Flagg said he'll be ready to play for the top-seeded Blue Devils. The All-America forward and likely No. pick in the NBA draft missed previous game with an ankle injury.

North Carolina. vs. Ole Miss, Friday. North Carolina quieted some of the controversy about its invitation to the NCAA Tournament with a 95-68 win over San Diego State in their First Four matchup. The 11th-seeded Tar Heels are a 1 1/2-point favorite over the Rebels, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

How can I watch?

Every game of the men's tournament will be aired — here is a schedule that will be updated with matchups — either on CBS, TBS, TNT or TruTV and their digital platforms, including Paramount+. CBS will handle the Final Four and national title game this year.

The NCAA will also stream games via its March Madness Live option.

Who are the favorites?

The top betting favorites as the tournament begins: Florida and Duke are listed as co-favorites (+325), according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Auburn (+425) and Houston (+600) are next.

When are the games?

The first round tipped off on Thursday and will continue Friday, stretching from Providence, Rhode Island, to Seattle and busting brackets from coast to coast.

The Sweet 16 from March 27 to 30 will put games in Newark, New Jersey (East Regional), Atlanta (South), Indianapolis (Midwest) and San Francisco (West).

The Final Four is in San Antonio on Saturday, April 5, with the championship game two nights later on April 7.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Louisville players walk off the court after the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Creighton, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Creighton's Jasen Green (0) dunks during the second half against Louisville in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

SIU Edwardsville forward Kyle Thomas, right, dives for a loose ball against Houston forward Joseph Tugler, left, during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Wichita, Kan. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, top, battles High Point forward Simon Hildebrandt for the ball during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

SIU Edwardsville guard Declan Dillon (5) tried to get possession of the ball against Houston during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Wichita, Kan. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) moves the basket against Louisville guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Louisville forward Khani Rooths (9) walks off the court after the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Creighton, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Auburn guard Miles Kelly (13) reacts to play against Tennessee during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

March Madness bracket anything but sleepy as Auburn, Tar Heels picks highlight wild Selection Sunday

No. 1 overall seed Auburn puts away Alabama State 83-63 to open March Madness

7m ago

Bracket Busters: Five teams you should think twice about on your March Madness bracket

Fans don’t need to know much about March Madness to know that every attempt at a perfect bracket needs a couple of upsets.

The Latest

Alabama State guard CJ Hines (3) shoots against Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

No. 1 overall seed Auburn puts away Alabama State 83-63 to open March Madness

7m ago

Thousands rally outside Istanbul city hall for 2nd night over mayor's arrest

7m ago

DOGE blocked in court from Social Security systems with Americans' personal information, for now

11m ago

Featured

State Rep. James Burchett, R-Waycross, who championed legislation to rewrite litigation rules, speaks during a debate before a vote on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Kemp’s push to limit lawsuits is on cusp of becoming Georgia law

Gov. Brian Kemp's overhaul of Georgia's civil litigation system clears crucial hurdle as it passes state House.

2h ago

Toxic braiding hair study forces Atlanta’s Black community to seek safer options

A recent report about cancerous synthetic hair extensions has sparked a heated conversation around Black beauty and health.

Delta jet that crashed and flipped in Toronto descended at high speed, report said

A preliminary report into the Delta Air Lines flight that crashed in Toronto last month has been released.