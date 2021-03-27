Williams, Bueckers lead UConn past Iowa in NCAA Sweet 16

Evina Westbrook just missed the 18th triple-double in NCAA women's tournament history, with 17 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists for UConn, which raised its record to 27-1. Nelson-Ododa added 11 rebounds and seven assists to go with four points. Freshman Aaliyah Edwards added 18 points.

“I kind of knew that they were going to be extra aggressive, especially on (Williams) and Paige, so that kind of makes it easier on the rest of us with them being a big focus," Westbrook said.

Clark, shadowed on defense by Williams on almost every possession, finished with 21 points — below her nearly 27-point a game average. She was just 7 for 21 from the field.

“I thought we played a great team basketball game," Williams said. "I think we were working on all cylinders today. So, I don’t want to get all the credit, because this was a total team effort.”

The game marked the return of Auriemma, who missed the opening two rounds while recovering from the coronavirus. Auriemma arrived in San Antonio on Wednesday.

Associate head coach Chris Dailey, who guided the team through the opening two wins, moved back to her customary seat at his side where she's been for their entire time at UConn.

Williams missed five of her first seven shots before getting going on offense. She made six straight in the second quarter, to give UConn a 49-35 halftime lead. The junior wing had 14 of her points in the period.

Iowa (20-10), behind Clark, was able to get within nine twice in the fourth quarter but Bueckers answered with a 3-pointer each time and Iowa could get no closer.

“This season was truly special, and I think for this team it’s only up from here. I know a lot of girls dream about going to all those blue bloods but I think playing for your home state is really something special and creating something is really special and that’s my goal here,” Clark said. “Obviously I still have three years left to do a lot of special things.”

UConn, which was playing in its 27th straight Sweet 16, faces Baylor — which beat Michigan 78-75 in overtime — on Monday night in the River Walk regional final.

For the first time in the tournament, the general public was allowed to attend the Alamodome. Each game was allowed to have 17% of capacity, which was around 4,800 fans. In the previous two rounds, teams were given six tickets per person in the travel party.

LAST LAUGH

While Bueckers didn't guard Clark much at all in the game, on Iowa’s last possession, she drew a charge on her friend and patted her on the butt as the two exchanged smiles when the Hawkeyes freshman helped her up.

“Obviously me and Caitlin are good friends, so just me taking that charge on her, yeah, we exchanged some words, I guess,” said a giggling and smiling Bueckers.

UNSELFISH

UConn had 30 assists on its 40 baskets which led to the Huskies shooting nearly 55% (40 for 73) from the field.

STILL OUT

UConn freshman guard Nika Muhl missed her second straight game while recovering from a sprained right ankle she injured in the opening round win over High Point. She was averaging 5.0 points, 2.7 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

UConn guard Christyn Williams (13) scores past Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

UConn guard Christyn Williams (13) is pressured by Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

UConn guard Christyn Williams (13) shoots over Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

UConn guard Christyn Williams (13) shoots over Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

A limited number of fans watch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between UConn and Iowa in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder talks to her players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UConn in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

UConn forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) pulls down a rebound over Iowa forward Monika Czinano (25) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Iowa's Caitlin Clark defends UConn's Paige Bueckers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash