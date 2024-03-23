Nation & World News

NCAA removes game official at halftime because of background conflict

The NCAA changed one of the officials at the half of the Chattanooga-N
Official Tommi Paris, left, watches as North Carolina State's Saniya Rivers (22) handles the ball during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 23, 2024. Paris was replaced at halftime by referee Angelica Suffren, who worked the earlier Green Bay-Tennessee game. NCAA representatives on-site didn’t provide a reason for the change. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Official Tommi Paris, left, watches as North Carolina State's Saniya Rivers (22) handles the ball during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 23, 2024. Paris was replaced at halftime by referee Angelica Suffren, who worked the earlier Green Bay-Tennessee game. NCAA representatives on-site didn’t provide a reason for the change. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
By BOB SUTTON – Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The NCAA changed one of the officials at the half of the Chattanooga-N.C. State game Saturday because of a background conflict.

Tommi Paris was removed from the NCAA Tournament first round game and replaced by Angelica Suffren, who had worked the first contest at the site.

“There was a switch of game officials at halftime of the Chattanooga-N.C. State first-round game because it was learned after the game had started that Umpire 2 Tommi Paris had a background conflict that, if known, would prevent her from working that assigned game,” the NCAA said in a statement after an inquiry from The Associated Press.

An online profile for Paris says that she received a master’s degree from Chattanooga. The NCAA asks all officials who are being considered for the NCAA Tournament to disclose school affiliations to avoid potential conflicts. In this case, it wasn't disclosed.

“They literally just … got me in the locker room and said they were making a change,” Chattanooga coach Shawn Poppie said of when he learned at halftime. “I don’t know what happened. I didn’t see anything specific. Maybe the second time in my career that’s happened. But the other one there was an injury, so you knew. But this one, I’m not really sure.”

Suffren, who worked the earlier Green Bay-Tennessee game, was on the court for the second half of Chattanooga-N.C. State game. Danielle Jackson had been listed as the game's standby official.

The decision to send Suffren back out to the court came “because it provided the most on-court experience and allowed the game to maintain a full officiating crew, plus standby,” the NCAA’s statement said.

Poppie said: “I thought that’s what standby was for. But I’m new to this thing, too. We’re all learning. So I’m not exactly sure what happened.”

N.C. State won 64-45.

Suffren assessed a fourth-quarter technical foul on Poppie with the Mocs trailing 50-28.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Official Tommi Paris runs down the court during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 23, 2024. Paris was replaced at halftime by referee Angelica Suffren, who worked the earlier Green Bay-Tennessee game. NCAA representatives on-site didn’t provide a reason for the change. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Savannah Bananas bring their famous ‘Banana Ball’ to Gwinnett

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

They tried to give cops the slip and instead drove straight to them

Atlanta says ‘Farewell’ to soul singer Frankie Beverly during final tour

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Mining fight on the Okefenokee Swamp’s edge may have only just begun

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Mining fight on the Okefenokee Swamp’s edge may have only just begun

Credit: AP

Putin says gunmen who raided Moscow concert hall tried to escape to Ukraine. Kyiv denies...
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Memorial marks 210th anniversary of crucial battle between Native Americans and United...
9m ago
Mitchell holes out 7-iron on the 18th to take 2-shot lead heading into final round at...
26m ago
In March Madness, Gonzaga plays near-perfect 2nd half to dispatch Kansas 89-68
27m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta