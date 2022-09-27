NCAA puts Memphis on 3 years' probation, no tourney ban

The probe began over the recruitment and the short time that James Wiseman spent at Memphis after receiving $11,500 from Hardaway in 2017. That's when Hardaway was coach at East High School in Memphis. He wasn't hired as Memphis' coach until March 2018, and Wiseman committed to the Tigers in November 2018.

But the NCAA ruled the money wasn’t allowed because Hardaway was a booster for the program. The former NBA All-Star gave $1 million in 2008 to his alma mater for the university’s sports hall of fame, which is named for Hardaway.

Wiseman played the first game of the 2019-20 season before the NCAA ruled Wiseman ineligible. He played two more games after filing a restraining order against the NCAA.

On Nov. 20, 2019, the NCAA suspended Wiseman for 12 games and ordered him to repay $11,500 in the form of a donation to the charity of choice. Wiseman withdrew from Memphis in December 2019 and now plays for the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

