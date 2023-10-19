NCAA investigating allegations of sign-stealing by No. 2 Michigan. The school says it is cooperating

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By RALPH D. RUSSO – Associated Press
55 minutes ago

No. 2 Michigan said Thursday it has been notified by the NCAA that the football program is being investigated for allegedly stealing signs.

“The university is fully cooperating with the Big Ten and NCAA. The investigation is ongoing and will not impact Saturday’s game,” the university said in a statement. “At the University of Michigan, we are committed to the highest ethical and integrity standards for all members of our community.”

The Wolverines (7-0) play at Michigan State on Saturday.

The Big Ten also announced the investigation, but provided no further details, only to say that it had notified Michigan's upcoming opponents about the investigation.

"The Big Ten Conference considers the integrity of competition to be of utmost importance and will continue to monitor the investigation," the Big Ten said in a statement.

The NCAA does not have rules specifically against stealing signs but does prohibit in-person advanced scouting of opponents and also does have bylaws prohibiting unsportsmanlike activities.

Michigan has been crossing path with the NCAA on a regular basis over the last year.

An NCAA investigation into impermissible contact with recruits by Jim Harbaugh led Michigan to self-impose a three-game suspension on the Wolverines' head coach earlier this year. Harbaugh missed Michigan's first three games.

That case has not yet been resolved as the NCAA's committee on infractions rejected a potential negotiated settlement regarding Harbaugh's involvement in the case based on his cooperation with investigators.

___

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

