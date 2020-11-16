NCAA in talks with Indianapolis to host all of March Madness

The NCAA set a Nov. 25 start date for the college basketball season as it tries to bounce back from the tournaments being canceled last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools have scrambled to fill schedules while rising positive coronavirus tests have wreaked havoc on the college football, causing the cancellation of more than 60 games.

Emmert earlier floated the idea of playing the NCAA Tournament in a bubble after the NBA and NHL managed to complete their seasons with similar setups.

“We have learned so much from monitoring other successful sporting events in the last several months, and it became clear it’s not feasible to manage this complex championship in so many different states with the challenges presented by the pandemic,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball. “However, we are developing a solid plan to present a safe, responsible and fantastic March Madness tournament unlike any other we’ve experienced.”

It might be a while before the women’s basketball committee decides what it wants to do with the tournament. Since 2015, the first two rounds have been played on home campuses of the top 16 seeds. Those aren’t known until Selection Monday, so there are no predetermined sites.

The women’s Final Four next March is set for San Antonio and the regionals are supposed to be played in Albany, New York, Austin, Texas, Cincinnati and Spokane, Washington.

