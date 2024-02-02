NCAA generates nearly $1.3 billion in revenue for 2022-23. Division I payouts reach $669 million

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA generated nearly $1.3 billion in revenue for the 2022-23 fiscal year, more than half of which was distributed back to Division I members, according to financial statements released Thursday by the association.

NCAA revenues rose from about $1.14 billion in the previous fiscal year to $1.28 billion. As usual, the bulk of the NCAA's revenue — $945 million — came from media rights and marketing deals tied to championship events.

The NCAA's deal with CBS and Warner Bros. Discovery for rights to the men's Division I basketball tournament accounts for about $900 million annually. That means the men's tournament brought in about 69% of the NCAA's revenue.