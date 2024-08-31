NCAA blocks Oklahoma State from wearing QR codes for NIL fund on helmets, saying decals break rule

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — The NCAA blocked Oklahoma State from placing QR codes on its players' helmets, a move that would have allowed fans to link to a team fund and donate to the program's name, image and likeness money pool, the school announced before Saturday's game against South Dakota State.

“Oklahoma State interprets the QR code stickers as institutional decals permitted under NCAA bylaws,” the university said in a news release. “The NCAA interprets the QR code stickers as advertising and/or commercial marks, which are not permitted.”

The QR codes are 1.5-inch decals that feature each player’s name and number. They were not expected to be visible from the stands, but they were expected to be noticeable on close shots during broadcasts and postgame photos posted to social media.