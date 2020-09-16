X

NCAA basketball season set to open day before Thanksgiving

FILE - In this Thursday, March 5, 2020 file photo,Drake's Liam Robbins, left, heads to the basket as Illinois State's Matt Chastain defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference men's tournament in St. Louis. Minnesota transfer center Liam Robbins was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA, the university announced Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Robbins made the switch in April after two seasons at Drake.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By ERIC OLSON, Associated Press
The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball seasons will begin Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving

The Division I Council voted Wednesday to push the start date back from the originally scheduled Nov. 10 as one of several precautions against the spread of coronavirus.

The later start date coincides with the decision most schools made to send students home from Thanksgiving until January out of concern about a potential late-fall and early-winter flareup of COVID-19. Closed campuses could serve as a quasi bubble for players and provide a window for nonconference games.

The maximum number of regular-season games has been reduced from 31 to 27. The minimum number of games for consideration for the NCAA Tournament was cut from 25 to 13.

Teams can start preseason practices Oct. 14 but will be allowed to work out 12 hours per week beginning Monday.

No scrimmages against other teams or exhibitions are allowed.

In other action, the council voted to extend the recruiting dead period for all sports through Dec. 31. In-person recruiting is not allowed during a dead period, though phone calls and other correspondence are allowed.

The men’s and women's basketball oversight committees had jointly recommended a start date of Nov. 21, which would have allowed for games to be played on the weekend before Thanksgiving. The council opted not to do that to avoid a conflict with regular-season football games.

The council is scheduled to meet again Oct. 13-14 and could delay the start date and change other pieces of the basketball framework if circumstances surrounding the virus warrant.

FILE - Connecticut's Olivia Nelson-Ododa, left, drives around South Florida's Tamara Henshaw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the American Athletic Conference tournament semifinals at Mohegan Sun Arena, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. UConn officials have discussed creating helmet stickers, warm-up T-shirts and altering athletic uniforms in other ways to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement. “I believe as athletes that we have this platform, especially here, we have a platform and a voice and we should use it, especially on topics like this that have been going on for hundreds of years," center Olivia Nelson-Ododa said last month. "And so the ability to speak out about it and advocating for the Black Lives Matter movement is very important to me, and I know for the rest of my team as well.” (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
FILE - In this April 4, 2016, file photo, sportscaster Dick Vitale poses with Villanova fans before the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game between Villanova and North Carolina in Houston. Vitale didn't know if he would reach this year's $5 million goal of raising money for pediatric cancer research due to the coronavirus pandemic. It turns out he has met his goal and then some. Vitale's annual gala has already reached $7 million going into Friday's event, which will be virtual this year. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
