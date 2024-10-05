NC State QB McCall is carted off the field following a helmet-jarring hit

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — N.C. State quarterback Grayson McCall was taken off the field on a cart after being placed in a brace following a first-quarter hit that jarred his helmet and the football loose Saturday against Wake Forest.

McCall scrambled for a gain of about 9 yards before he was hit by multiple Wake Forest defenders including Eldrick Robinson II. While players headed to the other end of the field in pursuit of Wake Forest’s fumble return, N.C. State medical personnel rushed onto the field as play continued.

McCall, who hadn’t played since exiting with a first-half injury on Sept. 14 against Louisiana Tech, is in his first season with the Wolfpack after transferring from Coastal Carolina, where he had a record-setting career. He lifted his head briefly when he was on the cart.