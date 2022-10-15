ajc logo
NC State QB Devin Leary out for season, will have surgery

North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary is out for the season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary is out for the season and will undergo surgery next week to repair a torn pectoral muscle, the school announced Saturday on social media.

The school said the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason player of the year did not suffer damage to his (right) throwing shoulder and is expected to make a full recovery.

Graduate transfer Jack Chambers will make his first start for the Wolfpack on Saturday against No. 18 Syracuse.

Leary was injured last week in the No. 15 Wolfpack’s 19-17 victory over Florida State and left the game late in the third quarter. He was listed day-to-day during the week with no timetable to return.

A school official said Leary made the trip to Syracuse for Saturday's game.

Surgery will be performed by Dr. James Andrews in Gulf Breeze, Florida, the school said.

