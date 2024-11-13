NBPA reaches Kyle Singler's family after cryptic Instagram video draws concern

“I have been mistreated and abused, neglected, made into a mental example,” Singler said. “And I fear for my life every day. And people in my community make me look out as if I’m going to be someone that’s going to be a problem and make things difficult for people when I’m only trying to be helpful.

“I feel like I have a certain way about myself and strength and purpose that does not get valued or get treated properly.”

Singler has posted two short videos since the first one. He sounded more stable in the second video while repeating some of the grievances from the first. The third, posted early Wednesday morning, was an acknowledgement of the “real ones” who sacrifice for others, followed by words of wisdom.

Several NBA players responded to the first video. Kevin Love wrote, “I love you Kyle. Hit me whenever. Please.” Isaiah Thomas said: “Here for you bro! Always and forever.” Andre Drummond added, “You aren’t alone brother! I’m here for you.”

Many of those who responded included the Instagram handles of Duke men’s basketball, the NBA and others in their comments, hoping to get their attention.

Singler was on Duke's 2010 national championship team and was named Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament.

Singler was the 33rd overall pick in the 2011 draft and started his career overseas before playing in the NBA. He played three seasons for the Detroit Pistons, who drafted him, and was on the All-Rookie second team in 2013. He played parts of four seasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

EDITOR'S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

