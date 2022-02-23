NBC's scores are in: Record low Olympics ratings

Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBC Universal television and streaming, said Peacock “delivered a user experience that was greatly enhanced from just six months ago” during the COVID-delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics.

For the week, NBC averaged 7.2 million viewers in prime time. CBS had 3 million, ABC had 2.7 million, Fox had 2 million, Univision had 1.5 million, Ion Television had 1.3 million and Telemundo had 1 million.

Fox News Channel was the most popular cable network in prime time, averaging 2.42 million viewers. TNT had 2.01 million, MSNBC had 1.05 million, HGTV had 1.02 million and Hallmark had 968,000.

ABC's “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race with an average of 8.7 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News,” with virtually none of the typical ratings bump that an Olympics delivers, had 7 million viewers and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.3 million.

For the week of Feb., 14-20, the top 20 prime-time programs, their networks and viewerships:

1. Winter Olympics (Tuesday), NBC, 8.71 million.

2. Winter Olympics (Thursday, 8:30 to 11 p.m.), NBC, 8.53 million.

3. Winter Olympics (Monday), NBC, 7.89 million.

4. Winter Olympics (Friday, 9 to 11 p.m.), NBC, 7.25 million.

5. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.98 million.

6. Winter Olympics (Wednesday, 8:30 to 11 p.m.), NBC, 6.94 million.

7. Winter Olympics (Saturday, 9 to 11 p.m.), NBC, 6.77 million.

8. Winter Olympics (Thursday, 8 to 8:30 p.m.), NBC, 6.74 million.

9. Winter Olympics (Friday, 8 to 9 p.m.), NBC, 6.72 million.

10. Winter Olympics Closing Ceremonies, NBC, 6.57 million.

11. Winter Olympics (Wednesday, 8 to 8:30 p.m.), NBC, 6.42 million.

12. Winter Olympics (Saturday, 8 to 9 p.m.), NBC, 5.86 million.

13. NBA All-Star Game, TNT, 5.43 million

14. “Daytona 500 Post Race,” Fox, 5.42 million.

15. “911: Lone Star,” Fox, 4.95 million.

16. “Jeopardy! College Championship” (Thursday), ABC, 4.82 million.

17. “Jeopardy! College Championship” (Friday), ABC, 4.73 million.

18. “The Price is Right Valentine Show,” CBS, 4.66 million.

19. “Jeopardy! College Championship” (Wednesday), ABC, 4.64 million.

20. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 4.35 million.