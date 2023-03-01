BreakingNews
NBC's Hoda Kotb off 'Today' show due to family health issue

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — NBC's “Today” show is without both of its hosts and addressed Hoda Kotb's absence on the program Wednesday.

Kotb is dealing with an unspecified “family health matter," the show's Craig Melvin said. She'd been absent from the network morning show last week and this week without any explanation.

Meanwhile, co-host Savannah Guthrie tested positive for COVID when she wasn't feeling well Tuesday, leaving mid-show. News anchor Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker were on the set Wednesday.

“We look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back here at the desk very, very soon,” Melvin said.

There's no specific estimate on when either might return, a “Today” spokeswoman said.

