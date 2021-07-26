NBC mum on Chinese complaints about map during ceremony

The fate of Taiwan, which China considers a breakaway province while the country views itself as a sovereign nation, has been an issue for decades.

NBC declined to comment about the Chinese statements.

China has become increasingly touchy about any perceived slight to its national image, dignity or territorial integrity. Much of it comes through online messages on nationalistic state media, but diplomats are becoming more outspoken, saying that as the world's second-largest economy, China can't be pushed around.

The complaints from China are not surprising given that leader Xi Jinping has taken a robust stance on anything he views as affecting the country's dignity, said Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies.

"As long as Xi remains in power, Beijing will insist on media companies that want to operate in China to adhere to the narrative Beijing projects, particularly on ‘sensitive’ issues like Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang,” Tsang said. “Reporting for the Winter Olympics in China is likely to be subjected to such pressure. The question is how Western media will respond."

NBC has been smart not to comment, Tsang sang. Whether the pressure continues for the Winter Olympics will likely depend on how other media organizations respond.

“If NBC is left on its own, Beijing will fall on it like a ton of bricks,” he said. “But if it can get all major media to work together, Beijing may not push it so hard after all.”

