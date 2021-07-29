NBA's Jaxson Hayes arrested in Los Angeles police struggle

“Officers informed Hayes they received a call at the location and needed to speak with the victim, but requested Hayes remain outside while they did so,” the statement said.

The department said police body-worn cameras recorded Hayes repeatedly trying to get into the residence as officers blocked him and ordered him to stay outside.

The officers requested backup and tried to place Hayes’ hands behind his back but he broke free and pushed an officer into a wall, police said.

The officers forced Hayes to the ground but he tried to get up, and they twice used a Taser, bodyweight and other physical force during the approximately 2½-minute confrontation before getting him handcuffed, the statement said.

Hayes received treatment for injuries that were not detailed. An officer also was treated for an unspecified injury and then released from a hospital.

The LAPD’s Force Investigation Division took over the investigation after being asked to “assess the incident due to the possibility of force being applied to Hayes’ neck during the use of force,” the statement said.

The Pelicans said they are aware of the arrest.

“We are working in conjunction with the NBA and Jaxson’s representatives to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time,” the team said in a statement reported by ESPN.