NBA's Biyombo brings Congo to the pope after trip canceled

The Phoenix Suns’ Bismack Biyombo had a private audience with Francis at the Vatican hotel where the pontiff lives. The 6-foot-9 Biyombo towered over the Argentine pope, even as he stood for photos.

Francis, 85, has been using a wheelchair to get around after straining ligaments in his right knee. He had to postpone a planned July 2-7 visit to Congo and South Sudan because doctors said the trip would jeopardize his therapy.