NBA teams set to hear more about league's plans for future European involvement

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA teams will be briefed Thursday on the league's ongoing quest to further align with FIBA and expand its role in European basketball.

The briefing will be part of the day's session at the league's Board of Governors meeting. While no plan is expected to be finalized at the meeting, it will provide an opportunity for team owners to join in the discussions and hear directly from Commissioner Adam Silver about the latest status of the talks.

The NBA and FIBA, the sport's global governing body, have been in discussions for some time about adding either an annual competition in Europe or even having an NBA-operated league there. It was a topic at a Board of Governors meeting this past September, one where FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis took part.