NBA takes steps to try to ensure its star players appear in more games

The NBA has taken steps to try to ensure that its star players appear in more games, particularly nationally televised matchups and the in-season tournament that is being added this year
National & World News
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
19 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA took steps Wednesday to try to ensure that its star players appear in more games, particularly nationally televised matchups and the in-season tournament that is being added this year.

The league's board of governors approved a new player participation policy that will take effect for this upcoming season, replacing the player resting policy that was implemented prior to the 2017-18 season. The new rules focus primarily on star players — someone who has been an All-Star or on the All-NBA team in any of the prior three seasons.

Teams will have to manage their rosters to ensure that multiple available star players aren't sitting out the same game to rest.

The league will have the ability to penalize teams that violate the policy by fining them $100,000 for the first infraction and $250,000 for the second. Each successive violation increase by $1 million.

The NBA also wants teams to maintain a balance between the number of one-game absences a star player has at home and on the road, as well as refrain from any long-term shutdowns where a star player stops playing games.

There are exceptions to the policies for injuries, personal reasons and pre-approved back-to-back restrictions based on a player’s age, career workload or serious injury history.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Fulton DA pushes to keep all 19 defendants together in Trump case3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
Police investigating possible homicide near Gwinnett Place Mall
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Memorial service held for slain Clayton police K-9 Waro
46m ago

Credit: TNS

Lionel Messi’s status against Atlanta United being determined
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Lionel Messi’s status against Atlanta United being determined
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Housing Authority CEO Eugene Jones to resign
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Loudspeaker message outside NYC migrant shelter warns new arrivals they are 'not safe...
11m ago
El Chapo's wife released from US custody after completing 3-year prison sentence
18m ago
Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate and governor, won't seek...
23m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top