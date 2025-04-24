NBA set to announce defensive player of the year award winner

The NBA was set to announce this season's defensive player of the year on Thursday night, with Atlanta's Dyson Daniels, Golden State's Draymond Green and Cleveland's Evan Mobley the three finalists.

Green won the award in 2017 and is bidding to become the 11th player in NBA history to win it at least twice. Daniels and Mobley have not previously won the award; Mobley finished third in the voting in 2023.

Green is assured of a fifth top-three finish in the voting.