ajc logo
X

NBA schedule won't have games on Election Day this year

FILE - A woman drops a ballot into a drop box while casting her vote during Maryland's primary election, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Baltimore. The Maryland State Board of Elections voted Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, to file an emergency petition in court that seeks an earlier count of mail-in ballots for the general election in November. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A woman drops a ballot into a drop box while casting her vote during Maryland's primary election, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Baltimore. The Maryland State Board of Elections voted Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, to file an emergency petition in court that seeks an earlier count of mail-in ballots for the general election in November. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

National & World News
By TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The NBA will be off on Election Day

The NBA will be off on Election Day.

The league’s schedule for the coming season will have all 30 teams playing on Nov. 7, the night before the midterm elections. The NBA is hoping teams use that night as an opportunity to encourage fans to get out and vote, plus amplify the need for civic engagement.

But on Nov. 8, which is Election Day, no NBA teams have games scheduled. Teams are being encouraged to share election information — such as registration deadlines — with their fan bases in the weeks leading up to Nov. 8.

“The scheduling decision came out of the NBA family’s focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to make a plan to vote during midterm elections," the league said Tuesday.

All 435 U.S. House seats will be up for grabs on Nov. 8, along with more than 30 U.S. Senate seats and gubernatorial races.

“It’s unusual. We don’t usually change the schedule for an external event,” James Cadogan, the executive director of the NBA’s social justice coalition, told NBC, which first reported the league’s Election Day schedule plan. “But voting and Election Day are obviously unique and incredibly important to our democracy.”

The move is a rarity for the league, which typically plays no games on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve and tries to avoid scheduling games on the day of the NCAA men’s basketball championship game — often the first Monday of April. It also has a few days off built around the All-Star Game, which takes place in February.

The NBA and its players were openly involved in several election-related pushes in 2020, largely as part of the response after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor reignited the quest to eliminate racial inequality and police brutality.

Many players, including LeBron James, were involved in voting registration drives and other get-out-the-vote initiatives. Some teams turned their arenas into registration or voting centers.

The NBA’s full schedule for the season will be released Wednesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Mary Peltola leaves a voting booth while early voting, Aug. 12, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Peltola, a Democrat, faces Republicans, Nick Begich and Sarah Palin, in a special election Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022, to fill the remainder of the U.S. House term left vacant by Don Young's death in March. Peltola is also a candidate in Tuesday's U.S. House primary, seeking a full two-year term. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)

Credit: Mark Thiessen

FILE - Mary Peltola leaves a voting booth while early voting, Aug. 12, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Peltola, a Democrat, faces Republicans, Nick Begich and Sarah Palin, in a special election Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022, to fill the remainder of the U.S. House term left vacant by Don Young's death in March. Peltola is also a candidate in Tuesday's U.S. House primary, seeking a full two-year term. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)

Credit: Mark Thiessen

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Mary Peltola leaves a voting booth while early voting, Aug. 12, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Peltola, a Democrat, faces Republicans, Nick Begich and Sarah Palin, in a special election Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022, to fill the remainder of the U.S. House term left vacant by Don Young's death in March. Peltola is also a candidate in Tuesday's U.S. House primary, seeking a full two-year term. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)

Credit: Mark Thiessen

Credit: Mark Thiessen

Editors' Picks
Mike Soroka set for rehab start Tuesday in Rome18h ago
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton explains why he left Georgia
21h ago
Eddie Rosario (hamstring) not expected to require IL stint
11h ago
Falcons must cut down to 85 players Tuesday
4h ago
Falcons must cut down to 85 players Tuesday
4h ago
Interior defensive play tops list of Georgia’s early concerns
4h ago
The Latest
Hot dogs vs deli meat; rising costs shape choices at Walmart
6m ago
Brazil's presidential campaign kicks off amid violence fears
9m ago
Democrats press for Secret Service records, hint at subpoena
16m ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top