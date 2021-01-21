NBA pushes back 3 more Grizzlies games, due to virus issues

Memphis is assured of what will be no less than a nine-day break. The Grizzlies played Monday against Phoenix — getting their fifth straight win to improve to 7-6 and get over the .500 mark for the first time this season. The earliest they’ll play again is Jan. 27 against Chicago.

The three additional postponements bring the total of games that have been postponed so far this season to 20, with all but one of those coming since Jan. 10. Washington — which will go at least 13 days between games after a half-dozen of its players tested positive — has seen six games called off, and Memphis has now had five of its games pushed back.