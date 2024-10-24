NBA opens investigation into Joel Embiid's playing status after 76ers star misses season opener

The NBA is investigating why Philadelphia center Joel Embiid did not play in the team's nationally televised season opener against Milwaukee.

The league confirmed the investigation on Thursday. It was opened as part of the NBA's player participation policy that went into effect last season.

Such a move was to be expected. The NBA has said that any time a star player misses a game — it defines “star” as someone who was an All-Star or All-NBA selection in any of the previous three seasons, and Embiid is one of those — an investigation can be opened to “promote compliance” with league rules and can include “independent medical review and related determinations regarding player availability.”