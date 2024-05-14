BreakingNews
NBA fines Gobert $75,000 for making another money gesture in frustration over a foul call

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was fined $75,000 by the NBA for another “inappropriate and unprofessional gesture” suggesting a lack of integrity with the league and its game officials
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, bottom, during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, bottom, during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
37 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was fined $75,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for another "inappropriate and unprofessional gesture" that suggested a lack of integrity with the league and its game officials.

Gobert glanced down and rubbed both thumbs together with his fingers as he walked up the court in frustration over a foul call in the fourth quarter of Minnesota's loss to Denver in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Sunday. Gobert had just been whistled for an offensive foul when the TNT broadcast showed him making the money-counting sign to himself.

Executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars said the fine “took into account Gobert's history of improper conduct toward game officials.”

Two months ago during a regular season game at Cleveland, Gobert was called for a technical after picking up his sixth foul for making the money-counting gesture. One of the officials saw the taunt that time, and Gobert was later fined $100,000.

After that game, Gobert said he was concerned about the rise of betting and believes gambling is having a detrimental impact on outcomes, implicitly accusing officials of being on the take.

“I’ll be the bad guy," Gobert said then. "I’ll take the fine, but I think it’s hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger.”

The officiating crew on Sunday didn't appear to notice his less-pronounced version, but the league did.

