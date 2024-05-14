NBA fines Gobert $75,000 for making another money gesture in frustration over a foul call

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was fined $75,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for another "inappropriate and unprofessional gesture" that suggested a lack of integrity with the league and its game officials.

Gobert glanced down and rubbed both thumbs together with his fingers as he walked up the court in frustration over a foul call in the fourth quarter of Minnesota's loss to Denver in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Sunday. Gobert had just been whistled for an offensive foul when the TNT broadcast showed him making the money-counting sign to himself.

Executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars said the fine “took into account Gobert's history of improper conduct toward game officials.”