NBA draft resumes for the second round on a new day at a new site

The NBA draft has resumed on a second day in a second borough of New York, with the Toronto Raptors taking Jonathan Mogbo of San Francisco with the No. 31 pick
Names of all 30 first round picks fill the NBA basketball draft board at the end of the first round, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Names of all 30 first round picks fill the NBA basketball draft board at the end of the first round, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
By BRIAN MAHONEY – Associated Press
11 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA draft resumed Thursday on a second day in a second borough of New York, with the Toronto Raptors taking Jonathan Mogbo of San Francisco with the No. 31 pick.

The league went to a two-day format this year instead of having its draft drag too late into the night. The second round was held at ESPN's Seaport District studios in Manhattan after the first round took place as usual at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Ten players and their families attended, sitting in a room off the studio set, though the two players who were left in the green room at the end of the first round, Duke's Kyle Filipowski and Johnny Furphy of Kansas, didn't return for the second round.

Filipowski was finally selected at No. 32 by Utah with the second pick of the second round.

Bronny James was not scheduled to attend. The son of NBA career scoring leader LeBron James was hoping to be picked in the second round.

Kyle Filipowski walks the red carpet before the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

