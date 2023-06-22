NBA draft day arrives, and for Wembanyama a big man will realize his big dreams

BreakingNews
The day Victor Wembanyama has dreamed of for years has arrived

NEW YORK (AP) — The day Victor Wembanyama has dreamed of for years has arrived.

The 19-year-old from France figures he was about 12 when he began thinking about being an NBA player and then being selected No. 1 in the draft, which seems certain to happen Thursday night in Brooklyn.

The San Antonio Spurs have that pick and the opportunity to add a player who is being considered a can't-miss prospect, perhaps the likes that hasn't been seen since LeBron James in 2003.

Wembanyama has thrown out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium and said he hoped to visit Times Square, but the trip he came to New York to take is the simple walk up to the stage at Barclays Center after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announces the top pick.

Wembanyama will then show off the suit he selected to cover his 7-foot-4 frame. Many players keep their style plans a surprise, though potential No. 2 pick Brandon Miller of Alabama said he will be sporting red and black, the Crimson Tide's colors.

