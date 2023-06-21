X

NBA-champion Nuggets trade into the 1st round by swapping picks with the Pacers, AP source says

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By PAT GRAHAM, Associated Press
25 minutes ago
The NBA-champion Denver Nuggets struck a deal with Indiana to acquire a first-round round pick in the draft on Thursday night

DENVER (AP) — The NBA-champion Denver Nuggets traded into the first round of the draft by acquiring the 29th overall pick from the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said.

As part of the deal, the Nuggets will also receive the 32nd pick from the Pacers in Thursday night's draft. Indiana receives the 40th pick from Denver along with a first-round selection in 2024, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade of picks hasn't been announced.

Denver is trying to sprinkle in an assortment of players around its nucleus of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon. Denver struck gold with Christian Braun when the team took the high-energy player out of Kansas last summer at No. 21. Braun turned in valuable minutes off the bench during the Nuggets' run to the franchise's first championship.

They also have a 20-year-old shooting guard in Peyton Watson who could get more minutes next season. He was acquired in a draft-night deal with Oklahoma City last June.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Stamp honoring John Lewis unveiled at U.S. Capitol1h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Father accused of throwing child from car in Clayton, wanted in other counties
25m ago

Cops: Man confesses at VA center to killing girlfriend at DeKalb home
1h ago

Credit: Screenshot

Fulton commission denies Republican elections nominee again
1h ago

Credit: Screenshot

Fulton commission denies Republican elections nominee again
1h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: Flash flood warning issued for parts of metro Atlanta
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

House censures Rep. Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations
12m ago
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen...
17m ago
Plant-based courses of millet, stuffed mushrooms on White House state dinner menu for...
29m ago
Featured

Credit: Phil Skinner

WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top