NBA-best Suns rally for 10th straight win, top Spurs 115-110

Phoenix point guard Chris Paul had another huge game with 20 points, 19 assists and eight rebounds, just two nights after he had his 18th career triple-double. Bridges shot 11 of 16 from the field.

Doug McDermott led San Antonio with 24 points. Lonnie Walker IV added 22 off the bench.

JaVale McGee returned to the Suns after missing two games with left knee soreness. Starters Deandre Ayton (right ankle sprain) and Jae Crowder (left wrist contusion) and key backup Cameron Payne (right wrist sprain) remained out.

The Spurs were missing three starters, guards Derrick White (rest) and Dejounte Murray (left knee contusion) and forward Jakob Poeltl (low back soreness).

That didn't keep them from a fast start. San Antonio shot 54% in the first quarter to take a 31-23 lead and had a 55-50 advantage at halftime.

Tre Jones led the Spurs with 13 points before the break while McDermott added 12. Booker had 15 points for the Suns, who shot just 3 of 19 (15.8%) from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Guard Josh Primo, a rookie who recently turned 19 years old, finished with 13 points, which was two from his career high.

Suns: Hosted a sellout crowd at the Footprint Center for an 11th straight game. ... F Bismack Biyombo had his 64th career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. ... G Landry Shamet left the court in the fourth quarter with an apparent ankle injury. He finished with three points in 17 minutes.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host Golden State on Monday night.

Suns: Host Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

___

San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) drives as Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) drives as Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) drives as Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee (00) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and San Antonio Spurs center Jock Landale battle for the loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)