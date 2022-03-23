NBA at 75: From MJ to LBJ, Jamison saw 'greatness' in 2000s

I was with Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki and Michael Finley in Dallas. That was where I saw you could have so many talented guys on one team. And we all had one thing in common, which was try to win, and once I experienced that, I was like “OK, this is what it’s all about.”

I was a teammate of Shaquille O’Neal. A teammate of LeBron James. I had a locker next to Kobe Bryant and saw how he prepared, night in and night out. Some people used to give him a bad rap as far as what type of teammate he was, but if you cared about the game of basketball and you wanted to be great, he was the best teammate ever. He just wanted to win and he wanted to do things the right way. And also a guy I called a friend.

In Washington, I played with Gilbert Arenas, who was an up-and-coming young guard who was giving people fits before his knee injury. I went up against Tim Duncan — dealt with him in college for a year; just one of the toughest competitors out there, even though he demonstrated it differently than Kevin Garnett, another great I had to deal with in the NBA. Paul Pierce, too.

You always hear this talk about "Who is the torch going to be passed to?"

In the middle of my career, along came LeBron, this young kid from Akron, Ohio, who in my eyes is the second-greatest player to ever play the game of basketball, behind Mike.

To deal with the pressures of being the savior of Cleveland, being the next guy to “be like Mike,” and the way he has done it — with class, the way you would love anybody to represent the league. We had a young, up-and-coming Wizards team that had some great pieces and we came close to getting past him, but we couldn’t do it. I saw ’Bron transform and be able to put a city, put a state, put a team on his back and accomplish something they had never accomplished before.

And let’s not forget that skinny kid from Davidson who stays in Charlotte and ended up being my offseason workout buddy the last five, six years of my career. We’ve seen Steph Curry take that next step to be arguably the best shooter to ever lace up a pair of shoes.

When you say “greatness,” I definitely have been blessed to be around it. I’ve definitely been able to see it.

And ’Bron is still going, Steph is still going.

___

Antawn Jamison is Senior Director of Pro Personnel for the Washington Wizards and a member of the National College Basketball Hall of Fame.

___

