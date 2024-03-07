NBA announces the Phoenix Suns will host the 2027 All-Star game

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns will host the 2027 NBA All-Star game, the league announced Thursday, giving owner Mat Ishbia a marquee event for the city roughly one year after he purchased the franchise.

This will be the fourth time Phoenix has hosted the All-Star game and first since 2009. The Suns also hosted in 1975 and 1995.

“We think it's one of the best basketball cities in the whole country,” Ishbia said. “We're excited for everyone to come, make it the hub for that weekend, and hopefully make it the most memorable All-Star weekend of all time.”