Navy to hold hearing for sailor accused of igniting warship

Mays was assigned to the ship after dropping out of training to become a Navy SEAL, and he was described by some fellow sailors as a person who had disdain for the Navy, according to investigators.

Mays’ lawyer, Gary Barthel, did not respond to a request for comment before the hearing.

Officials assessing the ship’s damage found three of four fire stations on the ship had evidence of tampering: Fire hoses were disconnected and one was cut, according to court documents.

They also found uncapped bottles containing small amounts of highly flammable liquid near the ignition site, including one that tested positive for a heavy petroleum distillate such as diesel, kerosene or jet fuel, according to the court documents.

Mays told investigators he was in the hangar bay when he became aware of the fire, according to court documents. He described how he assisted firefighters, alerting at least one crew member of the threat, and eventually helped fight the blaze, according to court documents.

Winds coming off the San Diego Bay whipped up the flames that shot up the elevator shafts and exhaust stacks. Two explosions — one heard as far as 13 miles (21 kilometers) away — caused the fire to grow even bigger.

Dozens of Navy officials, including several admirals, are facing disciplinary action for systematic failures that investigators said prevented the blaze from being put out sooner, according to investigators.