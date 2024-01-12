Navy officer who'd been jailed in Japan over deadly crash now released from US custody, family says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy officer jailed in Japan over a car crash that killed two Japanese citizens was released from U.S. custody on Friday, one month after he was returned to the United States and placed in a federal prison, his family said.

Lt. Ridge Alkonis, of California, was ordered released by the U.S. Parole Commission, according to a family statement that described the extra detention in a Los Angeles detention facility as "unnecessary." In total, he spent 537 days locked up either in Japan or the U.S.

“He is now back home with his family, where he belongs. We will have more to say in the time, but for now, we are focused on welcoming Ridge home and respectfully ask for privacy,” the statement said.