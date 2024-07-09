Spain leads France 2-1 at halftime in Euro 2024 semifinal as Yamal becomes youngest-ever scorer

MUNICH (AP) — Spain led France 2-1 at halftime in their European Championship semifinal on Tuesday with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal becoming the youngest-ever scorer at a major tournament.

Spain conceded an early goal set up by France star striker Kylian Mbappé, who is playing without a mask, before Yamal's moment of brilliance. Mbappé, who has complained the mask to protect his nose was impeding him, created the game's opening goal with a tantalizing cross to the back post that was headed in by Randal Kolo Muani.

But there was no stopping Yamal's stunning equalizer in the 21st minute as he became the youngest player ever to score at a men's European Championship — or World Cup — when he curled the ball past Mike Maignan in the 21st minute.