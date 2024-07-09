Nation & World News

Spain leads France 2-1 at halftime in Euro 2024 semifinal as Yamal becomes youngest-ever scorer

Spain leads France 2-1 at halftime in their European Championship semifinal with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal becoming the youngest-ever scorer at a major tournament
Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates his side's equalising goal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates his side's equalising goal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
By DANIELLA MATAR – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

MUNICH (AP) — Spain led France 2-1 at halftime in their European Championship semifinal on Tuesday with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal becoming the youngest-ever scorer at a major tournament.

Spain conceded an early goal set up by France star striker Kylian Mbappé, who is playing without a mask, before Yamal's moment of brilliance. Mbappé, who has complained the mask to protect his nose was impeding him, created the game's opening goal with a tantalizing cross to the back post that was headed in by Randal Kolo Muani.

But there was no stopping Yamal's stunning equalizer in the 21st minute as he became the youngest player ever to score at a men's European Championship — or World Cup — when he curled the ball past Mike Maignan in the 21st minute.

Dani Olmo fired Spain in front four minutes later with a fierce shot into the bottom left corner. It was originally adjudged by UEFA to have been an own-goal by France defender Jules Koundé.

The winner will play England or the Netherlands in the final on Sunday in Berlin.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Spain's Lamine Yamal, center, scores his side's first goal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Kylian Mbappe of France controls the ball during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Kylian Mbappe of France, left, passes the ball to assist for the opening goal challenged by Spain's Jesus Navas during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Randal Kolo Muani of France celebrates with Kylian Mbappe, left, after scoring the opening goal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

