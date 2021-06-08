Navalny daughter accepts human rights award on his behalf

Navalny was chosen as this year's recipient for its annual “courage” award by more than two dozen human rights groups.

His daughter said her father wrote her a letter from behind bars after he was chosen.

“In his letter my dad asked me today to give this award to every single political prisoner in Russia and Belarus,” Navalnya said.

Also taking part in the event was Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main challenger in a vote in August in Belarus in which authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term. That victory that was widely seen as rigged.

In a nod to her father's sense of humor, Navalnaya said he wrote in the letter: “First and most importantly, please do not screw up your first public performance. And second, don’t forget to say how extremely proud I am to receive this high award.”

Navalnaya, while active in blogging and standing up for her dad, has rarely made public appearances.

Navalny was given the award for his “extraordinary courage and heroic efforts to sound the alarm about the Putin regime’s grave violations of the human rights of the Russian people,” said Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, which co-organizes the event.