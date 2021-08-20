Naval Academy expels 18 after online exam cheating investigation

“Character development is an ongoing process and midshipmen must make the choice to live honorably each day and earn the trust that comes with a commission in the Navy or Marine Corps." - Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck

The school now “strongly advises” instructors to use paper-based, in-person exams and if an electronic device is required, a proctor must be able to view each midshipman’s screen or a browser security program must be activated. The academy will block websites when there’s faculty consensus that potential misuse outweighs educational value, officials said. Midshipmen will also write out and sign an honor pledge at the beginning of each examination.

There was a daylong “honor conference” in April with intensive training and discussions on honor, and officials said there will be a renewed focus on character and professional development throughout this academic year.

Maryland Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, the academy’s Board of Visitors' chairman, said in a statement that he supports the findings of the investigation, which appears to be "thorough and fair."

“The Academy’s Honor Concept is clear and anyone who violates it must be held accountable,” Ruppersberger said. “Midshipmen must earn the privilege to study at one of our nation’s most prestigious institutions and their character and conduct must be worthy at all times.”