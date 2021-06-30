Nats' Schwarber hits 12th homer in 10 games, 25th of season

Schwarber drove Rich Hill's first pitch, an 83 mph fastball, 434 feet off the upper-deck facade in right for his major league-leading seventh leadoff home run — all in June. Schwarber's 16 home runs this month are the second-most in any June behind Sammy Sosa's 20 in 1998.

He has 16 home runs in 18 games since being moved into the leadoff spot in the Nationals' batting order on June 8.