Nats put Strasburg on IL with right shoulder inflammation

Strasburg, 32, is 0–1 with a 6.30 ERA in two starts this season. He gave up three homers and seven earned runs in four innings in his last start, a 14-3 loss at St. Louis on Tuesday. His move to the IL was retroactive to Thursday.

Martinez said Strasburg -– who signed a $245 million, seven-year contract with Washington before the 2020 season -- threw his regular bullpen session this week and looked good. Strasburg’s shoulder discomfort came after that bullpen session.

In another move Sunday, the Nationals put right-hander Wander Suero on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain and recalled righty Ryne Harper from the alternate training site in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Suero appeared in eight games out of Washington’s bullpen this season, with a 1.42 ERA.

