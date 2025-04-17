Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Nats pitcher Jorge López suspended 3 games for throwing at Pittsburgh's Andrew McCutchen's head

Major League Baseball says Washington Nationals pitcher Jorge López has been suspended three games and fined for throwing at Pittsburgh’s Andrew McCutchen
Washington Nationals pitcher Jorge López walks to the dugout after being ejected from a baseball game after hitting a batter and then throwing high and inside to Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen during the seventh inning in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington Nationals pitcher Jorge López walks to the dugout after being ejected from a baseball game after hitting a batter and then throwing high and inside to Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen during the seventh inning in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago

Washington Nationals pitcher Jorge López has been suspended three games and fined for throwing at Pittsburgh's Andrew McCutchen, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.

López was ejected from Wednesday night’s game against the Pirates after a high pitch near McCutchen’s head led to the benches briefly clearing in the seventh inning.

López hit the previous batter, Bryan Reynolds, with a pitch before facing McCutchen, who had to fall to the ground to avoid getting hit by a 92 mph ball near his head.

The right-hander has filed an appeal of the suspension, which was set to begin Thursday but will not take effect until that process is done.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez received a fine and one-game suspension because of the incident.

As the umpires gathered to discuss what happened during Wednesday's game, McCutchen and López started arguing, which caused both benches to empty. Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham was also seen yelling while being held back by teammate Oneil Cruz.

Washington (7-11) concludes its four-game series at Pittsburgh (7-12) Thursday afternoon.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen, left, is retrained by Oneil Cruz as benches cleared after Washington Nationals pitcher Jorge López nearly hit McCutchen with a high inside pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen (22) gets out of the way of a high and inside pitch from Washington Nationals pitcher Jorge López during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Los Angeles Angels second baseman Kyren Paris (19) and right fielder Mike Trout (27) celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Credit: AP

Fan reaches into Mike Trout's glove to snatch a catch from Angels outfielder

Yankees' Boone on rainy night vs. Giants: `Probably the worst conditions we’ve ever experienced'

Cardinals reserve C Yohel Pozo making the most of his first trip back to the majors since 2021

The Latest

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, shake hands after a press statement at the Carmelite Monastery in the Buda Castle in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

ICC opens inquiry into Hungary for failing to arrest Netanyahu

7m ago

Scientists find possible chemical signs of life on a faraway planet

8m ago

Visa cancellations sow panic for international students, with more than 1,000 fearing deportation

8m ago

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told the Atlanta Citizen Review Board he supports its oversight of police deadly force cases. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta chief backs citizen review of police deadly force

Follow on to an AJC investigation into failure of citizen review board to probe cases of police deadly force. Police chief supports its oversight role and pledges cooperation.

OPINION

TORPY: Want to win bigly in court? Get jurors with MAGA hats

You know you’ve entered Bizzarro World territory when Georgia’s last Democratic governor would strike Brian Kemp from a jury but would keep Marjorie Taylor Greene.

What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?

Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Nicolas Cage began production in Georgia within the past month.