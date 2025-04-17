Nats pitcher Jorge López suspended 3 games for throwing at Pittsburgh's Andrew McCutchen's head

Washington Nationals pitcher Jorge López has been suspended three games and fined for throwing at Pittsburgh's Andrew McCutchen, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.

López was ejected from Wednesday night’s game against the Pirates after a high pitch near McCutchen’s head led to the benches briefly clearing in the seventh inning.

López hit the previous batter, Bryan Reynolds, with a pitch before facing McCutchen, who had to fall to the ground to avoid getting hit by a 92 mph ball near his head.