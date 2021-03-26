Nats OF Juan Soto leaves game early with right calf cramp

“Said he didn’t feel it ’til he got to first base. He thought it went away, but when he came back to the dugout, he said it was bothering him, so we took him out,” Martinez said. “We’ll re-evaluate tomorrow. He said he felt fine, but I want to make sure that he gets treatment when we see him tomorrow.”

The 22-year-old Soto batted .351 last season, with 13 homers, 37 RBIs and a 1.185 OPS in 47 games during the pandemic-shortened season.

Opening day of the 2021 baseball season is a week away; Washington hosts the New York Mets at night on April 1.

“We’ve still got some days left. We can do some different things to keep them ready as far as the swing and things of that nature,” Martinez said. “But we want to make sure this doesn’t become a bigger issue.”

